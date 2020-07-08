Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,580 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

