Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,363,146 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

