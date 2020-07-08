Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $18.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 55,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 392,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.