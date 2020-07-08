Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $361.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.25.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $345.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
