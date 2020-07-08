Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $361.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.25.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $345.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.