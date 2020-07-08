Morgan Stanley Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $74.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

