Morgan Stanley Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $48.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

