Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $261.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Moody’s stock opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.04. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,747 shares of company stock worth $13,254,350. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

