Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 341,002 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,597.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

