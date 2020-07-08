Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,597.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

