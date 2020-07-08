Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 711,353 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $118,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

