Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.