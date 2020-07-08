Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $218.31 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.53 million, a P/E ratio of 532.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.