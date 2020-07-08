Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.