MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

MEGGY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.71. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

