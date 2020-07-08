Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

