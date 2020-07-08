Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of MANH opened at $90.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

