LUXCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,269.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $731,365.95 and $6,269.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,301,107 coins and its circulating supply is 9,293,874 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

