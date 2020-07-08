Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

