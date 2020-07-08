Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.53.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. Insiders sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

