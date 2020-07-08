Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

LVGO opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 115.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

