Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,200 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after buying an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 379,993 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

