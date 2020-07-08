Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,654 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.97.

KSS opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.