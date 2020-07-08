Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 312.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after buying an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.