Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.24. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

