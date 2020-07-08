Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

