Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Mastercard stock opened at $299.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,689,184 shares in the company, valued at $33,634,015,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

