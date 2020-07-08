Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $65.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.90.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $372.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,615.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

