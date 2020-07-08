Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $552,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

