Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

