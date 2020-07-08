Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

