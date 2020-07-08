Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.68 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

