Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

