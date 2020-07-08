Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,381 shares of company stock valued at $84,244,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $493.16 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $499.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.51.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

