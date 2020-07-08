Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

