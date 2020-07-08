Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 9,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 13.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Target by 24.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.5% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

