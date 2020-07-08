Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

