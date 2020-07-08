Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 686,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

