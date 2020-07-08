Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

