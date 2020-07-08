Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra increased their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.