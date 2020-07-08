Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after acquiring an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $575.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.60 and its 200 day moving average is $549.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.