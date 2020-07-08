Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

