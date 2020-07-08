LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.70.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.