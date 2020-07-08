Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 138,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.