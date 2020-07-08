Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.27. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

