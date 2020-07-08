Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 156,966 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26,399.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

