Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 491,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,182 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.