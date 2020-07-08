Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of DE stock opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

