Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $276,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

