Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $238,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $225.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.