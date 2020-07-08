Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

